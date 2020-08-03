Fred Mitchell Sorry Emancipation Day Not Marked

FORMER Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell lamented the lack of celebrations yesterday to mark the 186th anniversary of the end of legal slavery in The Bahamas.

“We continue to suffer the bitter legacy of racism and slavery these many centuries later,” Senator Mitchell said in a statement. “It is a crying shame that our government is doing nothing to mark this occasion. It is certainly the first time in living memory that a government has neglected and ignored this day.”

He said the community of Fox Hill “will particularly miss this day,” saying the area residents “are denied the opportunity to publicly mark the day in the name of a health emergency.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on large social gatherings and celebrations.

Mr Mitchell added: “However, while everyone appreciates the health emergency, something of a symbolic nature could have been done to mark the day if only a statement from the prime minister. Instead we have the sound of silence. Today, we ask all Bahamians to say a special prayer to our ancestors for fighting the good fight with all their might to set us free. Parents tell your children the story.”