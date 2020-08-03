No One Hurt As Car Flips Over

A car accident at Grosvenor Close Entrance at the Princess Margaret Hospital resulted in a vehicle being overturned and badly damaged Saturday evening, according to reports. Police officials could not confirm to The Tribune yesterday whether the driver or any potential passengers had been hurt. However, The Tribune was told that there no fatal car accidents that transpired over the weekend.
