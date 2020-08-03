Videos: Freeport During And After Isaias

These videos show the effects of Hurricane Isaias in Freeport over the weekend.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
That little spry is hardly worth news. Unless of course you live in Nassau. Three days later and half the island still out of power? Ya'll Nassuvians better get real dead fast. God help you guys if you get anything over a Cat 3....
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
What makes Grand Bahama situation so bad is coming off the coat of Africa the storm travelled at 23 miles per hour.. In GB it travelled at 8 miles per hour. it is moving at 18 miles per hour 9: 25 PM August 3,
Came into GB slow. after leaving GB the speed increased. Storms in GB are very often and they low down or stop in GB. The travelling speed matters.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Hurricane and storms linger too long in GB. GB can not catch itself before another hurricane occurs.
