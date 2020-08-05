$8.8m Andros Bridge Eyes December Finish

The $8.8m Staniard Creek Bridge replacement is due to be completed by Bahamas Marine Construction by December 2020, the Ministry of Works has announced.

Desmond Bannister, minister of works, said the existing concrete bridge structure was in "extremely poor condition" and needed to be urgently replaced.

"The Staniard Creek Bridge is a three-span structure located just west of the settlement of Staniard Creek on the east coast of the island of Andros, approximately ten miles north of Andros Town" Mr Bannister said. "The structure is a vital transportation link for the settlement as it is currently the only bridge crossing Staniard Creek, and therefore the only road access to the settlement.

"The reinforced concrete bridge in Staniard Creek is in an extremely poor condition, with the bridge deck, abutments and piers exhibiting extensive and very severe deterioration including erosion, voids and complete loss of concrete sections."

Mr Bannister said the deterioration has reduced the load-carrying capacity of the present bridge to just five tons. "Due to the critically severe condition of the structure it has been recommended that the bridge be replaced as a matter of urgency," he reiterated.

The existing bridge/causeway has an open span of only 60 feet. The existing channel is more than 300 feet wide at this location, resulting in the bridge approach causeway creating the effect of a dam on the creek system.

This, in turn, has caused increased sedimentation in the creeks and negatively impacted the health of the mangroves. Fish larvae export from the lagoon has also been impacted. For this reason, the new bridge is located at a better site some 475 feet north of the existing structure.

As part of its contract, Bahamas Marine Construction must build a new 180 foot, clear span bridge across an entire water channel, representing a 200 percent increase in the open span. Sheet piled abutments and wing wall are to be built, while utility services must be moved from the old to new bridge.

The existing road causeway next to the current bridge must be removed, while the creek channel will be dredged to reinstate the tidal flow. A new boat ramp and timber dock structure, are also to be built, along with the installation of several culverts across the road causeway leading from the Queen's Highway into the bridge access road.

The culverts will allow water to flow under the road from one side to the other. They will address the current blockage of this flow across the north and south sides of the lagoon.