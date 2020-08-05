Breezes Remains Open With 'Handful Of Guests'

By YOURI KEMP

A major Bahamian resort yesterday confirmed it remains open despite the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown because it is hosting “a handful of guests” waiting out their 14-day quarantine requirement.

Muna Issa, SuperClubs Breezes managing director, told Tribune Business: “We are still open as we have a handful of overseas guests staying with us while they wait out their quarantine requirements. It is very quiet here these days but we hope after this lockdown we will get a few more guests.”

Despite the two-week lockdown, which took effect yesterday, The Bahamas borders’ remain open to international guests who are prepared to present a negative COVID-19 swab test and wait out the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Ms Issa added, though: “We have received cancellations, sadly, but we understand the lockdown is for the greater good of The Bahamas.”

Breezes reopened its doors on July 1 and is the only major hotel on the Cable Beach strip to have done so, with the likes of Baha Mar and Sandals Royal Bahamian delaying their return until October at the earliest and November, respectively.