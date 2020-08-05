Funeral Director Slams Restrictions

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian funeral director yesterday said it “not fair” and in “poor taste” that persons cannot give their loved ones a full send-off during the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

Denalee Penn, Evergreen Mortuary’s chief executive, told Tribune Business of the latest restrictions placed on funeral services: “It is not fair at all, and I personally feel that it shows the lack of respect for the dignity of a life lived and the lack of compassion for families who cannot share in those precious final memories of their loved ones.”

The prime minister, in his August 3 national address that announced the two-week lockdown, said families will still be able to lay their loved ones to rest. However, funeral services can only be held at the graveside, and with no more than five attendees excluding the officiant and mortuary staff.

Ms Penn added: “Virtual church services are allowed with ten persons in a church, but only five family members at a funeral in the cemetery. I think it’s in poor taste and needs to be revisited.”

Church services have been discontinued, and only live streaming from a religious facility will be allowed with no more than ten people participating. Ms Penn said she had cancelled all her funeral services that were planned for the upcoming two weeks as of Wednesday afternoon.