Gb Marine Life Set To Land Knock-Out Blow

Grand Bahama’s marine life will be at centre stage when boxer Mike Tyson takes on one of the ocean’s greatest predators during the launch of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week this Sunday.

The channel will feature the Tyson versus Jaws: Rumble on the Reef special, which takes place in Grand Bahama’s waters, as part of 20 hours of programming.

“The heavyweight champ is kicking off the most wonderful week of the year by throwing his hat in the underwater ring,” Discovery Channel said in a statement. “With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark. And don’t worry, no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.”

The one-hour program will showcase Tyson’s experience scuba diving with lemon sharks, reef sharks and tiger sharks in the waters of Shark Junction and Tiger Beach off Grand Bahama.

Tyson versus Jaws: Rumble on the Reef airs at 9 pm on August 9 on Discovery Channel. Shark Week 2020 will continue through August 16 with shark stories, survivor tales, scientific expeditions and celebrity appearances from Will Smith, Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal.