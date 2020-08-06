23 Test Positive For Covid-19 At Sandilands

TWENTY-THREE people at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Public Hospitals Authority, the patients at SRC’s male ward caught the disease after a staff member who worked across three wards at the institution tested positive for the virus.
“Of the patients testing positive, six presented as symptomatic and the other 17 asymptomatic. All affected patients are now being cared for on isolated wards. Aggressive sanitisation of wards at the institution continues as scheduled,” PHA said.
“As part of the PHA’s approach to minimising the spread of COVID-19 across its hospitals, visitor restrictions were employed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre as a proactive measure to limit the exposure of clients to the virus. This allowed the hospital to quickly identify patients and staff at risk mitigating further spread.”
This story is developing.
TalRussell 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Two months back I strongly began calling for The Colony's Central Authority to begin COVID-19 testing up at Sandilands. But, we also need to test every staff member, along with all patients and all known have visited or attended the facilities over the previous 30 days. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
Economist 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Yes you did Tal. The Government employees are the ones who are spreading it the most because they follow the mask and distancing the least.
tribanon 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Why wasn't much more done by Minnis to ensure these most vulnerable people in our society were adequately protected from the deadly Communist China Virus?
What is it going to take for the Bahamian people to march up to Government House and insist the Governor-General initiate measures to have Minnis removed from all of his government functions as a result of his gross incompetence and grave dereliction of duty?
rodentos 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
boom, we are all dead
ohdrap4 43 minutes ago
17 are asymptomatic.
The cases werexakways there. So 60 percent show no symptoms, what type if disease is this?
