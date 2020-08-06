23 Test Positive For Covid-19 At Sandilands

TWENTY-THREE people at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Public Hospitals Authority, the patients at SRC’s male ward caught the disease after a staff member who worked across three wards at the institution tested positive for the virus.

“Of the patients testing positive, six presented as symptomatic and the other 17 asymptomatic. All affected patients are now being cared for on isolated wards. Aggressive sanitisation of wards at the institution continues as scheduled,” PHA said.

“As part of the PHA’s approach to minimising the spread of COVID-19 across its hospitals, visitor restrictions were employed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre as a proactive measure to limit the exposure of clients to the virus. This allowed the hospital to quickly identify patients and staff at risk mitigating further spread.”

This story is developing.