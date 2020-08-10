47 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Monday

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there are 47 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Thirty-nine of the new cases are in Grand Bahama, three are in New Providence, one is in Exuma and the details of four others are pending.
The total number of cases is now 945 – with 815 of those active. Thirty-one cases are in hospital and there have been 15 deaths.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
Economist 6 hours ago
There is no better evidence than the current state of affairs to prove that the total failure to test early on was a terrible decision.
Countries like Germany, South Korea, Iceland and Singapore all locked down early, like we did, but, unlike The Bahamas, they tested and tested and tested. They were able to locate hotspots before they were able to spread COVID 19.
When they opened up they continued to test and test. We have failed our people and now both the health of Bahamains are seriously at risk and the health of the Bahamian economy is aslo seriously at risk.
Very Bad Decesion not to test early on.
tribanon 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
And it all most deservedly sits squarely in Minnis's lap!
DDK 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Testing nonsense. It MAY have started out as a particularly dangerous virus strain but it has morphed into something far more sinister; global political domination and market manipulation is the actual reality. Decide for yourselves whether our "Leader" is in on the attempt at a new world order or is too ignorant to understand it......
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
It's a virus.
Just because there are people willing to exploit it doesn't mean it's not a real medical issue. For centuries people have exploited disasters. Every devasting hurricane event has seen unscrupulous contract workers swooping in on an area to swindle vulnerable people. This disaster is no different.
People need to stop watching these whatsapp videos like they Moses coming down from the mountain. Those people exploiting you too. Everybody with a Dr in front of their name is not automatically medically reputable....case in point
DDK 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Sweden has ignored the nonsense and is carrying on as usual with no chaos and confusion and no wilful destruction of their economy. Hope they continue to do well....... .
Economist 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Sweden has 571 deaths per million. Germany has 111 deaths per million.
TalRussell 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Simple answer My Comrade Economist, FORCE them 35 Out, democratically!
Maybe Guardian Talk Radio can give the two we live call-in Talk Show in the 9:00 am - 11:00 am Monday - Friday time slot to host, and we can name our new show,The 'New' Revolution Show.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nassau has lower numbers. Time to open upp, or at least a bit more.
thps 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Has anyone located the 40% decline?
