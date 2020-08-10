47 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Monday

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there are 47 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Thirty-nine of the new cases are in Grand Bahama, three are in New Providence, one is in Exuma and the details of four others are pending.

The total number of cases is now 945 – with 815 of those active. Thirty-one cases are in hospital and there have been 15 deaths.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.