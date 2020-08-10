Brother Slaps Sister In The Face

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old man who slapped his younger sister in the face was charged with assault yesterday.

Police arrested Jermaine Smith Jr after his sister reported him for slapping her in the face sometime around 12.20pm on July 20.

Smith Jr admitted to the offence during his hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinnney and was ordered to compensate his sister $200. Magistrate McKinney also told the defendant if he is convicted of any other criminal offence within the next six months, he would be fined $150 or risk spending three months in prison.

A 26-year-old man was also yesterday charged with assaulting a woman. The incident allegedly happened on August 9.

Shivarro Miller, 26, the prosecution alleged, threatened to harm the victim as well.

He pleaded guilty during his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, but said the incident arose from a “misunderstanding” between him and the complainant.

Miller claimed the two had gotten into an argument on the day in question and when he hit the complainant “once”, she went to the police to report the matter. Miller insisted they “both were fighting” and stated he was also hit during the ordeal.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Forbes told the defendant he would enter a not guilty plea and adjourned the matter for trial on October 5.

Miller was granted $1,000 bail with one or two sureties in the interim.