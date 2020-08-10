Chamber Chief Hails Relaxation For Abaco

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Abaco’s Chamber of Commerce president yesterday hailed the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on that island as “welcome news” for its post-Dorian reconstruction.

Ken Hutton, pictured, told Tribune Business he had been requesting the changes since the 24-hour curfew and lockdown were reintroduced nationwide on August 3.

He said: “This is great news. We can finally get back to work. This is something that would be a great help to us over here, and is something we have been lobbying for since the lockdown started.”

On Saturday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Abaco grocery stores can now open for six days a week; restaurants may now serve curbside and takeaway for five days a week; and gas stations can open seven days a week.

“Over this past weekend, additional unique provisions were announced for Abaco and its Cays, including the addition of days to allow for grocery shopping and restaurant curbside and takeaway services,” Dr Hubert Minnis said in yesterday’s national address.

Abaco is still rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Some residents do not have access to the resources available during normal circumstances. These provisions have been made to accommodate the unique circumstances on the island and its cays created by the ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts related to Hurricane Dorian.”

Asked whether the latest lockdown has held back Hurricane Dorian reconstruction efforts, Mr Hutton said: “Not by much. We are just glad to get things moving again.”