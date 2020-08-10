Man Shot Dead By Police In Pinewood Gardens

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

While on the scene of a police-involved fatal shooting on Monday, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle warned members of the public that if they engage the police with hostility, they should be "prepared to meet their maker".

Police had been called to a house in Cascarilla Street, Pinewood Gardens, to investigate a situation where it was said a man was acting disorderly.

When they attempted to confront him, he fired shots at them and ran into a room. As the officers attempted to remove him from the room, he fired more shots at them.

Police returned fire, fatally wounding the man. Two officers received non-life threatening wounds.

Police are still investigating this incident.