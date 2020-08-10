Students Staying Focused On Their Goals

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOME Bahamian students are not letting the COVID-19 pandemic derail their college plans.

Eighteen-year-old Kianté Stuart left the country in mid-July in preparation for the start of her junior year later this month at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska.

The communications major was placed in a 14-day quarantine upon her arrival. Despite the pandemic and uncertainty over the disease, she said a deciding factor for her to go back to the United States was her school’s willingness to be flexible with students.

“So the process for international students was a bit different. We had to quarantine for 14 days at an on-campus facility where they provided food, medicine, everything that we needed for that period,” she said.

Ms Stuart said Hastings College designed a flexible hybrid system where some classes will be held online and others will be done face-to-face. There is also have an option to work fully remotely. The junior has three of her five classes in person and two are online.

Last week, the Ministry of Education advised students planning to study abroad this year to instead consider distance learning, local tertiary schools or enrolment deferral until 2021 amid global uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Asked why she didn’t consider University of The Bahamas, Ms Stuart expressed the desire to study abroad while highlighting the experiences she had during her first year.

She added: “I just wanted to have the experience living in a dorm, living on campus, college parties —all of that and I don’t regret that decision because in my first year of college I did pretty good for myself. I secured a job working with international admissions. I was on the senate. I got to travel to the states for the media in my first year.”

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Sierra Farrington had planned to study in the United States this year, but due to challenges with funding and getting a student visa those plans have changed.

The US Embassy in Nassau has again suspended visa services due to the country’s two-week national lockdown.

“After temporarily offering limited student visa appointments on July 29, student visa services are once again suspended as a result of the two-week national lockdown announced on August 3. We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible, but are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” the US Embassy announced recently.

The teen will now start school at UB this semester, but she explained she won’t be able to study the major she intended to undertake at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.

“So the major that I had chosen when I applied to UB was early childhood education and when I applied to University of the Ozarks I planned to major in business administration but with a minor in theatre and psychology,” she said.

“Basically, teaching was always sort of a backup plan for me….It would’ve been a safer option for me to choose early childhood education than for me to choose anything else and at the time when I filled in my application for UB I honestly didn’t know what it is that I truly wanted to do.”

She did reach out to UB and tried to change the major, but was told it was too late and she would have to wait until the following semester to change.

Still she hopes to transfer the credits when she does enrol in the US next year.