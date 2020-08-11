23-Year-Old On Rape Charge

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old Grand Bahama man was charged with rape in the Freeport Magistrate Court yesterday.

Kenneth Farrington appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two. It is alleged that on August 4 at Freeport the accused had sexual intercourse with a 26-year-old woman without her consent.

Farrington - who was not represented by counsel - was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

The matter was adjourned to November 30 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Renardo Smith, 39, of Freetown, East Grand Bahama, was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the rape. He was not represented by counsel.

It is alleged that on the same date and place, the accused did assist and aid after the fact in the commission of rape of a female enabling Kenneth Farrington to avoid due process of the law. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor requested cash bail. Magistrate Smith granted $5,000 cash bail with one surety. The accused Smith was ordered not to have contact with the virtual complainant or witnesses in the matter, and to report to Central Police Station every Monday before 5pm.