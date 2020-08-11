Pm And Deputy Pm To Self-Quarantine After Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre Exposed To Covid-19

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest will go into self-quarantine after the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre closed following exposure to COVID-19.

A statement from the Cabinet Office said “…the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre, which houses the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and their agencies has been closed for cleaning and sanitization following exposure to COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre.

“At this point there has been no confirmation that the Prime Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister have been exposed. Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister will voluntarily enter into self-quarantine until further instructions from the Ministry of Health.

“Other employees of the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre are encouraged to self-quarantine until further instructions are issued by the Ministry of Health.”

Mr Turnquest tested negative for COVID-19 in July after he self-quarantined at his Grand Bahama home.