'Low Hanging Fruit' For Business Ideas

The years 2020 ,and perhaps 2021, will prove to be seasons where entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity will thrive. With thousands of well-established businesses failing under the COVID-19 cloud, and literally millions being laid off the world over, people are being forced into survival mode. The lay-offs, and reduced pay and hours, will serve as the inspiration some need to wake up and get moving.

Thousands of Bahamians are literally sitting at home and asking the question: How do I start a business that sustains my family with little to no capital? Most successful business persons who began as a small start-up will encourage budding entrepreneurs to remain on jobs that they have, and to begin trading as a side pursuit. A detailed business plan, a strong marketing game and a thorough analysis of your customer base will go a long way in ensuring future success.

This week, we begin a two-part series sharing ten great business ideas that are "low hanging fruit" for the recently unemployed or those seeking to seize a new opportunity.

Here are the first five:

1. Cleaning Service

Everyone has a new found appreciation for a clean environment. We all want clean and sanitised homes, office spaces, businesses, public spaces and personal spaces. If you like to clean, you can easily turn it into a business. With a few staff members, a host of cleaning supplies and transportation, you can offer cleaning services to homeowners, apartment complexes and commercial properties. Cleaning services are straightforward businesses that require relatively little overhead; you simply need planning, dedication and marketing to get your business noticed.

2. Home Care

Health professionals have indicated that seniors are at great risk of contracting and succumbing to COVID-19. A business venture that focuses attention on the specific needs of seniors, the disabled or those shut-in has become quite attractive. You do not need a background in healthcare to help seniors and grow a successful business at the same time, although those skills are certain to be in demand as well. Many seniors need help with everything from errands to repairs around the house.

3. Digital marketing

The importance of the Internet grows with every passing day, making it harder all the time for businesses to cut through the clutter and properly market themselves. Digital marketing services are always in demand, and many small and mid-size companies would rather outsource it than establish a costly in-house team. Digital marketing is an important part of a brand, so it is critical that you respond to developments in your clients' marketing strategies. Social media management entails watching for comments and messages around the clock, not just scheduling posts in a "set-it-and-forget-it" mindset. If you enjoy strategising and implementing plans meticulously, digital marketing could be the right business for you. Start by servicing well half-a-dozen clients and grow from there.

4. Online Tutor-academic programme

Every parent has grave concerns for their students' academic progress. With so many months already lost, educators fear many students have fallen behind in their grade level designation for most subject areas. Grade level online specialists will provide the support that students and their parents need in this difficult time.

5. Delivery Services

Perhaps this is the obvious one that many have looked at exploring. With the government's executive order stressing the need to remain indoors and stay at home, many persons and businesses are looking for reliable delivery services to transport goods and services.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.