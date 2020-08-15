133 New Covid-19 Cases Reported On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there are 133 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,252 with 1,072 of those active.

The breakdown of the new cases is: New Providence 102, Grand Bahama 10, Abaco 13, Berry Islands two, Andros one, Inagua one and the details of the four other cases are pending.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.