Zns Headquarters Closed After Staff Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

ZNS Headquarters in New Providence closed for cleaning and sanitation on Saturday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement on the ZNS website said: “It has come to Executive Management’s attention that a staff member took the test and has tested positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution for staff, all necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the Corporation’s headquarters building are being observed.

“We will resume operations on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at the usual time.”