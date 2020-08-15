Zns Headquarters Closed After Staff Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

ZNS Headquarters in New Providence closed for cleaning and sanitation on Saturday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement on the ZNS website said: “It has come to Executive Management’s attention that a staff member took the test and has tested positive.
“Out of an abundance of caution for staff, all necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the Corporation’s headquarters building are being observed.
“We will resume operations on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at the usual time.”
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID