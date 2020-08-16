63 New Cases Of Covid-19, One More Death

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are 63 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases is now 1,315 with 1,105 of those active.

The Ministry also announced that a 37-year-old New Providence man died on Sunday. The death toll now stands at 18.

Forty-five of the new cases are in New Providence, five are in Grand Bahama and the details of the other cases are pending.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.