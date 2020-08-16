Philip ‘Brave’ Davis Tests Positive For Covid-19

Leader of the Opposition Philip ”Brave” Davis is in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr Davis said he is receiving excellent care.

“In the last six weeks, more than a thousand Bahamians have learned they’ve tested positive for the COVID virus,” Mr Davis said. “This morning, I learned the same thing.

“I am in hospital receiving excellent care. My family and I thank you for the many prayers and well wishes we've received.

“We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors and other hospital staff who are working day and night to care for COVID and other patients.

“Please include them in your prayers.

“One of our great strengths as a people is how we care for each other.

“Let’s find new ways to do this now: Look out for your neighbours. Buy an extra bag of groceries for a family that might be struggling. Check in on someone you know needs the support.

“Remember that we are blessed with God’s grace. I know brighter days are ahead for all of us!”

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are 63 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,315.