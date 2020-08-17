Dr Michael Darville Thanks Staff At Doctor's Hospital

Senator Dr Michael Darville has expressed his gratitude to the staff at Doctor’s Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr Darville said: “Today I wish to advise the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Doctor’s Hospital whose care I am currently in.

“I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support I’ve received from the Bahamian people.

“As a doctor myself, I must now take the advice I give to virtually all my patients and get some much needed rest.”