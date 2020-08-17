Dr Michael Darville Thanks Staff At Doctor's Hospital

Senator Dr Michael Darville has expressed his gratitude to the staff at Doctor’s Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Dr Darville said: “Today I wish to advise the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Doctor’s Hospital whose care I am currently in.
“I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support I’ve received from the Bahamian people.
“As a doctor myself, I must now take the advice I give to virtually all my patients and get some much needed rest.”
bahamianson 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Wow, one of the greatest political blunders of 2020. How can you go to Doctor's Hospital and not go the PMH? Only the lowly go to PMH were politicians say is a great medical facility. Yet, the politician goes to another hospital. The FNM will have a field day with you!
