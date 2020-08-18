Charged With Running A Non-Essential Business

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 46-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrates Court earlier this week for operating a non-essential business in breach of COVID-19 emergency orders.

Roberto Williams appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis, charged with operating a non-essential business after police found him conducting a business operation in the Balfour Avenue area around 7.20 pm on August 14. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His attorney, Alex Dorsett, told the court that he planned to file a constitutional motion to the Supreme Court, challenging the charges. “The particular section in which he was charged under was unconstitutional,” he said. “There is already a class action before the Supreme Court…on the very same arguments and we intend to join that class action.”

The matter was adjourned to October 14.