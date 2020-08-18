Graycliff Unveils 'Workation' Plans

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A prominent Nassau resort has today unveiled its "workation" initiative as it bids to be "a home office in paradise" for foreign workers and students operating remotely.

Graycliff Hotel and Restaurant's move to compensate for the loss of its traditional leisure business base is designed to exploit the Cabinet's recent approval of the extended stay visa programme proposed by the Economic Recovery Committee.

Graycliff, in a statement, said it aims to be a “home office in paradise for anyone working or studying remotely, but craving inspiration and a change of quarantine scenery".

It added: “The new Graycliff Workation special offers 50 percent savings and includes all the amenities of a five-star resort stay for a minimum of

14 nights, which also fulfils current Government of The Bahamas quarantine

requirements.”

Roberta Garzaroli, Graycliff’s general manager, told Tribune Business that the proposed extended stay visa programme will "certainly help" the resort's workation

initiative.

She added that it was too early to gauge traveller interest in the initiative as Graycliff had only just started marketing it.

The resort said: “The Graycliff Workation special begins with savings of 50

percent for a spacious room or suite with daily Graycliff continental breakfast, and

includes everything to allow guests to successfully be remote.

"Daily housekeeping and nightly turndown service; high-speed internet throughout property from guest rooms to pool; use of a printer, power strip and IT support; and the hotel’s generator power back-up also ensures the hotel will be fully operational and guests will always be connected when they need it most.

"Graycliff Hotel’s Workation special is available exclusively for direct bookings with the resort and there is a minimum 14-night stay for bookings now through December 15, 2020 and stays by December 15, 2021."

Graycliff pointed out that the Government's requirements to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test to enter The Bahamas, along with an approved health visa, and 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival will apply.

The resort said: “Once guests complete their 14-day mandatory quarantine, guests

may enjoy off-property activities from a specially curated list of private excursions.

"These include but are not limited to a private beach day withl at Blue Lagoon

island with or without dolphin, sealion or stingray animal encounter; swimming with

the pigs in Exuma; day trip to Harbour Island; a private guided tour of the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas; a half-day fishing trip; and golf at select courses.”

The current border closures and restrictions may mean Graycliff will have to bide its time in implementing the workation plan.

The Government's own extended stay visa initiative also awaits The Bahamas' re-opening to commercial travel, with much of the details yet to be worked out.