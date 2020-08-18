Man Admits Theft And Causing Damage

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was ordered to pay $700 in the Magistrates Court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to stealing items valued at $380 and causing damage estimated at over $600.

Wardnell Pierre, 30, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, charged with one count of damage and another count of stealing.

The court heard that on July 3, Pierre, along with others, caused damage to a red 2006 Volkswagen Golf owned by Michael Brindle Sell, totalling $688.80.

Officers also said that Pierre, along with others, on July 3 stole a black reusable bag containing a battery charger worth $80 and a black bag containing an assortment of tools valued at $300 from Mr Sell.

According to the prosecution, officers arrested Pierre on August 12 and he admitted to the offenses.

Pierre, who pleaded guilty to both charges, told the court that he did not actually commit the crimes, but was only the driver at the time. He also said that he was not aware that his friend had plans to commit the offenses.

Still, he said he was remorseful for his involvement.

“The person who I was with, they ended up breaking inside the white man car,” he said. “I’m sorry for being the driver. I didn’t know that was where he head was. He call me, tell me ‘let’s go.’ I didn’t know he was gone break (in) the white man car and he push all his things in my car (sic).”

Pierre was subsequently fined for $500 or six months in prison for causing damage and $200 or three months in prison for the theft charge.

Also appearing in court yesterday was Don King, aged 33.

King, who stood before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and the cultivation of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Lakeisha Moss noted that on August 14, officers were executing a search warrant at a residence in Balfour Avenue when they found a number of suspected marijuana plants.

Inspector Moss said King, who was present at the residence, was notified of the search warrant and officers, while carrying out their duties, found five clear plastic wraps with suspected marijuana inside the home.

Officers subsequently cautioned and arrested King and then went to the outside of the home where they discovered seven marijuana plants.

The prosecution said King admitted to officers that the marijuana found inside the home belonged to him. However, he told officers he did not know about the marijuana plants found outside the home.

According to the prosecution, the plants have an estimated value of $3,000.

King, who was previously convicted for similar offenses, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply but not guilty to the cultivation charge.

He was granted $4,000 bail with one surety and the matter was adjourned to October 14.