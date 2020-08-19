Protesters Gather Over 'No Notice' Lockdown

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

SEVERAL people were arrested yesterday morning after a protest near Windsor Park sparked by the lack of notice given over New Providence’s seven-day lockdown.

The protestors defied orders to remain indoors and instead took to the streets to decry the restrictive measures announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Monday night.

Protestors, some of whom identified themselves as members of Operation Sovereign Bahamas, also liv-streamed the protest on Facebook. The group had planned to walk from Windsor Park to Bay Street but the protest was cut short as police arrested those gathered for violating COVID-19 emergency orders.

In one video, protester Demetrius Smith said the intention was to have a peaceful protest.

“The Bahamas is becoming a sad place,” Mr Smith said. “It’s a beautiful place full of ugly people, wicked people, selfish people. Today our intention was to have a peaceful protest, as we walk and came through the communities, some of the officers called me on the side and that’s what caused the uproar, people came out of their homes and started to say things to the officers. . .so (a protestor) has been arrested.”

Tanya Thompson, a member of Operations Sovereign Bahamas, told The Tribune about three bus loads of the group’s members were arrested taken — including their leader Adrian Francis.

She said the lockdown, which included the closure of food stores, pharmacies and water depots, was against people’s sovereign rights.

“This is supposed to be a democratic country, not a dictatorship,” she said. “The prime minister is a dictator. We are supposed to be a sovereign country. We are supposed to be able to stand up and speak for our rights. We are entitled to our freedom of speech.

“The purpose of the march was for him to have some type of consideration, to have some kinda heart for us. “

When The Tribune arrived on the scene, onlookers estimated some 30-40 people were arrested and taken collectively on three buses. Some noted officers used aggression when apprehending some individuals.

Antonio Thompson said the incident occurred after 9am. He said even bystanders were being told to get on the bus by police, claiming some were being arrested even though they were standing in their yards.

Aneka Riley’s sister, her sister’s husband and a friend were arrested yesterday morning. When she arrived in the area after travelling from Carmichael, she recalled seeing the road barricaded with officers.

“There was a point when I don’t know, some kind of scuffle took place. They started throwing people in the bus or whatever,” she said.

Ms Riley said she saw police use force when arresting one man and insisted individuals should not be locked up for a peaceful protest.

“The people were just standing on the road speaking. It’s not like anyone has weapons or making threats or anything that,” she said.

“You can’t lock people up for peacefully protesting. No one’s getting hurt, no damages are being done to anybody’s property. Come on people hungry. Children going to bed hungry and thirsty.”

PLP Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell later released a statement on the arrests.

“I want to thank Bjorn Ferguson and other lawyers who have attended the various police stations to look after the protestors who were wrongfully arrested by the authorities this morning at Windsor Park,” he said. “They were protesting the imposition of the most recent orders of the Prime Minister.

“I am advised that 50 people are in police custody for alleged protest offenses. They have all been advised to rely on their constitutional rights to silence and to plead not guilty if brought before the courts.

“I take the position that since up to this morning the orders were not gazetted, any actions taken by the authorities in arresting protestors may be unlawful.

“Attorney Damien Gomez, QC, is seeking to move the courts to injunct the Government if this is the case,” he added.

The lockdown was announced on Monday night and went into immediate effect. Dr Minnis had previously stated that anyone found on the streets without a valid reason during the lockdown will be fined.

Yesterday afternoon, he adjusted the strict measures, allowing food stores, pharmacies, water depots and hardware stores to open.

It is unclear if the protestors were held in custody overnight. Police did not say how many people were arrested up to press time.