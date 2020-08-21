25-Year-Old Held On Attempted Murder Charge

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 25-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being arraigned on an attempted murder charge.

Shacardo Culmer appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis, charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers allege Culmer, along with others, attempted to kill Vernal Johnson on August 7. It is further alleged Culmer, being concerned with another, had a black handgun with the intention to endanger Johnson’s life.

Culmer was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to November 3 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Montell Miller, 24, was also arraigned in Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with two counts of possession of a firearm to endanger life.

The prosecution claims that on July 17, Miller had a shotgun with the intent to endanger the life of Tamaj Rahming and Kenesha Forbes.

Miller was not required to enter a plea to the charges. Magistrate Kara Turnquest- Deveaux adjourned the matter to November 29 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Also appearing before Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux yesterday was Robin Munroe, 28.

Munroe was charged with one count of stealing and another count of receiving after he was accused of stealing one white 2004 Honda Accord valued at $4,000 from Clay Martin on August 4 along with others.

Officers also said Munroe, while being concerned with another, “dishonestly” received the stolen vehicle on the same day.

Munroe, who pleaded guilty to both offenses, was granted bail at $1,500 with one surety. His matter was adjourned to October 26.