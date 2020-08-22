Updated: Sandilands Nurse Dies Of Covid-19

SATURDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Minister of Health Renward Wells has paid tribute to Sandilands nurse Bernadette Rolle, who died of COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr Wells said: “ I am very sad to confirm the death of Ms. Bernadette Rolle, Registered Nurse, who was an employee of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC). As we mourn the loss of a brave warrior from the frontline in our fight against the pandemic COVID-19, the nation is grateful for her service.

“Nurse Rolle was dedicated to her family, to her patients, and to the institutions of nursing and SRC. I, therefore, on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas and my Ministry, and on my own behalf, extend sincere condolences particularly to her two children, her patients that she dearly loved, and to her nursing colleagues at SRC who are her extended family.

“May Nurse Rolle’s soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”

The Public Hospitals Authority released the following statement:

“The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) confirms the passing of Staff Nurse Bernadette Rolle on Friday 21st August 2020. Nurse Rolle who was deployed to the Male Ward of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, was being treated at the South Beach COVID-19 Centre at the time of her demise.

“During her tenure of more than fourteen (14) years with the PHA, Nurse Rolle worked across various wards at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. SRC Hospital Administrator Mary Lightbourne-Walker described the loss as one that is a blow to the Sandilands Family. She convened an emergency meeting this morning to advise staff at SRC of Nurse Rolle’s passing and to address any concerns they may have in her capacity as HA. Walker also a nurse by profession, said the sacrifices being made by our frontline workers to provide care cannot be overstated. She added, ‘It is my hope that more and more members of the public will see the need for the public to partner with those of us in healthcare to reduce the spread of COVID-19.’

“The PHA Board of Directors, Managing Director, Senior Executives and staff of the PHA joins the Sandilands Family in extending condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Staff Nurse Bernadette Rolle.

“The PHA thanks the public for their continued support and prayers during this time.”

FROM EARLIER: A NURSE at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre has died from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands paid tribute to the nurse, Bernadette Rolle, while stressing that “no single death is any more tragic than the other.”

Dr Sands wrote: “The death of Bernadette Rolle, RN, however, reminds us of the price that healthcare workers pay in the battle against COVID-19 in the Bahamas.

“Like our colleague, Judson Eneas - she has succumbed in this war. I was privileged to know her. She lived in the area I represent.

“I offer sincere condolences to her children and family.

“As we fight this virus, please practice universal precautions. Assume that EVERYONE you meet could be infected. “Even though they may show no symptoms, asymptomatic carries are infectious.

“We do not know the extent or number of Covid-19 infections in the Bahamas. Confirmed Covid-19 cases are only a percentage of the total.

“May she rest in peace.”

On Friday night, the Ministry of Health reported five additional deaths however only four are COVID-19 related.

The country’s death toll is now 27. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is set to address the nation on Monday.