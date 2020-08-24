Man Shot After Argument At Friend's House

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot during an argument at a friend’s house, police said.

Shortly after 9am Friday, a man was at the house at Anthodium Avenue, Garden Hills, when he fell into an argument with another male.

After an exchange of words, the perpetrator left and returned a short time later with a firearm and discharged it in the victim’s direction, injuring him, police said. The victim was transported to hospital via private vehicle where he is listed in stable condition. An investigation into this matter continues.

Police also seized a quantity of marijuana on Friday.

In the first incident, shortly after 10am officers from the Drug Enforcement and K9 Units armed with a search warrant went to a residence on Quarry Mission Road. While there the police search dog was deployed in the presence of the occupants. A short time later, the search dog alerted its handler to a section of the house. On close inspection, officers recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Two male suspects were arrested in connection with this incident and are expected to be formally charged in court soon.

In the second incident, shortly before 4pm, officers from the Mobile Unit were

on routine patrols on Commonwealth Boulevard, Elizabeth Estates, when their attention was drawn to a male who aroused their suspicion. The suspect was stopped and a field search was conducted. The officers recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. The male was arrested and taken to his residence at Malaysia Way.

While there, a search was conducted which resulted in the officers recovering an additional quantity of suspected marijuana and a black Glock 9mm pistol along with 75 unfired rounds of ammunition. This suspect is expected to be formally charged in court.