Three Months In Jail For Breaking Bail Conditions

A 34-year-old man who violated his bail conditions related to illegal firearm and ammunition charges was sentenced to three months in prison yesterday.

Alcott Roach appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after he was accused of failing to sign in at his nearest police station between October 15, 2019 and August 20.

Roach was previously granted bail after he was charged with being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, an illegal shotgun and a quantity of dangerous drugs and ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to violating his bail requirements yesterday and was sentenced to three months in custody. During his hearing, Roach was also charged with marijuana possession after police found six grams of Indian hemp at his residence on August 20.

The court heard that day officers went to a residence in South Ocean Estates armed with a search warrant. Upon their arrival, the officers showed the defendant the warrant and informed him they would be conducting a search in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, Roach told the officers he had been smoking a joint which he had discarded in a toilet. Upon further investigation, officers also discovered a clear Ziploc package containing suspected marijuana in Roach’s bedroom.

After pleading guilty to marijuana possession, Roach was fined $350. If he fails to pay the fine, he will spend another month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Yesterday, two other men appeared before Magistrate Forbes for drug related offenses.

Keno Janvier, 29, was charged with dangerous drugs possession with the intent to supply after officers seized one pound of Indian hemp and $790 which they believed were the proceeds of crime from him on August 21.

The court was told when officers searched Janvier’s residence on the day in question, they found a small glass container with one black plastic wrap and a clear plastic bag containing 35 silver foil wraps. When the foil wraps were examined, each of them were found to contain a quantity of suspected marijuana. According to the prosecution, the drugs had an estimated street value of $1,000.

During his hearing, Janvier pleaded guilty and was fined $1,200 or three months at BDCS. Magistrate Forbes also said the funds that were confiscated from Janvier on the day of his arrest would be forfeited to the Crown.

Meanwhile, Adrien Hall, 24, was arrested after officers found five ounces of Indian hemp at his residence on August 20.

The prosecution said officers found the drugs in an opening in the roof above the closet in Hall’s bedroom. The court was also told police discovered $547 of mixed Bahamian and American currency which they believed was derived from the proceeds of crime.

He pleaded guilty to marijuana possession with the intent to supply and was fined $700 or two months in prison.