110 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Wednesday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 110 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 1,923 - with 1,135 of those active. There was also one non-COVID related death.
Ninety-seven of the new cases were on New Providence, 12 were on Grand Bahama and one was on Abaco.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
I don't see how Nassau can be opened on Monday. This isn't making any sense....
Porcupine 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
That's the point. Type in "learned helplessness".
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
But according to the idiotic PM, Nassau is doing great and doesn't need any serious lockdown! With everything opening back up, things are about to get REAL!
avidreader 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Yes, much better to starve to death and suffer 90 percent unemployment than to let people go about their business while taking sensible, basic precautions.
ISpeakFacts 16 minutes ago
You must be sick in the head if you truly believe Bahamians will follow any sort of protocol! We'll be back on lockdown in the coming weeks due to reopening up AGAIN without any proper planning put in place!
