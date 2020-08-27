700 Wines & Spirits Brings Back Curbside

By YOURI KEMP

A major retail liquor store chain will be ready to operate curbside as commercial activity restarts on August 31.



700 Wines & Spirits told Tribune Business: “In accordance with the latest Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) (No.4) Orders, 2020, CBL’s retail operation - 700 Wines & Spirits - will reopen for business on Monday, August 31, 2020. 700 Wines & Spirits will offer curbside service at most of its locations in New Providence. Additionally, customers also having the option of utilising our online platform to make purchases.”

Liquor stores were not allowed to operate under the original emergency powers order in March, leaving several liquor merchants wondering about when they will be allowed to resume operations.

