No Charges For Lockdown Demo: Out-Of-Court Deal Stops Prosecution And Avoids Arrested Suing Police

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE people arrested last week for protesting New Providence’s immediate seven-day lockdown will not be charged in court, according to attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, one of the lawyers representing the group.

Mr Munroe said an agreement to allow the protestors to go free has been reached with Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.

“We arrived at an agreement with the Commissioner of Police,” Mr Munroe said, “that the protestors wouldn’t have to go to court and that they would release the police from suing them over their arrest since the police weren’t sending them to court... So the police don’t have to fear not sending them to court and then getting sued.”

Despite multiple attempts, Commissioner Rolle did not respond to a request for comment up to press time.

Police said 39 people were arrested on Tuesday August 18 after they protested near Windsor Park, sparked by the lack of notice given over New Providence’s seven-day lockdown.

The protestors defied orders to remain indoors and instead took to the streets to decry the restrictive measures announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis hours earlier.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reversed the harsh lockdown less than 24 hours after his prior announcement, allowing food stores, pharmacies, water depots, gas stations and hardware stores to open and the previous partial lockdown to remain in place.

The announcement came in a statement from Dr Minnis after the government was roundly criticised by residents, the opposition and non-profit organisations on the impromptu lockdown, which left many without enough food and water in their homes.

Dr Minnis said the reversal came after Cabinet was briefed by weather officials on an approaching storm and after residents raised concerns with him. Dr Minnis conceded residents and businesses need more time to prepare for such a lockdown.