97 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Thursday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with two more deaths under investigation.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,020 with 1,221 of those active. There have been 50 deaths.

Of the new cases, 82 are in New Providence, six are in Grand Bahama and the details for the other nine are unknown at this time.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.