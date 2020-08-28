Hair Industry Asks 'Why Leave Us Out?'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

It’s “egregious” that hair salons and barbers were left out of the August 31 reopening plan and they want to know why.



Anton Minnis, vice-president of the Bahamian Cosmetologists and Barbers Association (BCBA), told Tribune Business about his industry not being allowed to reopen on August 31 with other industries: “We’re not comfortable with it. We really would like to know the reasoning behind it and why are we left closed and based on that regard on the international scale out of 15 the barbers and salons are ranked number 12, which means that the infection rates are very low. The only other sectors that come after that are the financial institutions and the construction sites.”



Mr Minnis added: “If that is the case in our protocols and we have to limit the spread of any communicable diseases then we are asking why? If it was the case that some protocol was breached then we are asking that the competent authority take another look at us and look at us through different lenses as to why the protocol was breached and what is going on.”

Hair salons, barber shops and other related industry professionals including spas were shut down at the end of March along with many other industries not deemed essential services. They were allowed to reopen in the middle of June before they were shut down again in early August. Prior to being allowed to reopen in June, people in the industry had to take a COVID-19 prevention certification course sponsored by the Ministry of Health, where it was mandatory that anyone in the industry had to take this course in order to reopen on June 15.



Mr Minnis also said: “A lot of people are hurting, businesses are closing. A lot of cosmetologists have to move out of storefronts and move into their homes and things of that nature just to be viable.



He added: “We have situations where husband and wife are in the industry and it has taken an egregious toll on their economy, so we are asking now for them to take another look at us. Even if they become more stringent in terms of policing us in terms of the protocols, we can live with that because a lot of people just aren’t business people they are a business.”



“So with that being the case when you stifle that person’s earning potential and possibilities you really put a ripple effect through their families that is really, really egregious.”

The BCBA had no prior consultation with the government on whether or not their industry was going to reopen or remain closed and had to find out through the publishing of the most recent emergency orders. “We are just seeking a reason why,” said Mr Minnis.



He also said: “We’re not trying to circumvent the government’s protocols and we are trying our best to help in limiting the spread of COVID-19, we’re trying our best to ensure that all of our practices help us to live with the COVID-19 disease. That’s something that we just can’t stop right now, no country can stop it without a vaccine right now so we are asking that the competent authority take another look at us.”