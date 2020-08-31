Body Found Off Carmichael Road

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

POLICE discovered a body in bushes in the Carmichael Road area Sunday afternoon.

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, shortly after 4pm yesterday, officers found the lifeless body of what appeared to be a male in bushes in the area of Miller’s Heights, London Avenue.

On Friday, police issued a missing person bulletin for 17-year-old Lavard McKenzie, who was last seen at his Miller’s Heights residence on August 27 around 10am.

Yesterday, Supt Knowles said police could not say whether the body officers discovered in bushes over the weekend is the body of the missing teenager.

She said police are waiting on an autopsy report to determine the deceased’s cause of death and ascertain whether any foul play was involved.

Investigations are ongoing.