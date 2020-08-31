Can You Do More To Beat This Thing?

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WHILE announcing more businesses are allowed to operate beginning today under relaxed measures, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis urged people not to let their guards down especially in New Providence where COVID-19 cases remain high.

Starting today in New Providence, Grand Bahama and other islands in the second schedule of the latest emergency order, public transportation at 50 percent capacity is allowed; barber shops and beauticians can operate with one person per service provider; and clothing and fabric stores will be able to offer in-store service with physical distancing, sanitisation and mask protocols.

The emergency order released just last week had public transport, barber shops and salons on the prohibited businesses list for the islands in the second schedule.

According to the new order, dry cleaning and laundry services can resume; while bakeries, retail clothing and fabric stores, among others, can operate at varying hours.

Retail businesses may operate Monday to Saturday between 7am to 6pm, utilising curbside or delivery services aside from clothing and fabric stores which can provide in-store service.

Restaurants may offer takeaway, drive-thru and outdoor dining. Restaurants at the Fish Fry and Potter’s Cay will be able to offer take away services only.

The second schedule of the order refers to New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Acklins, Andros, Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Islands, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma and Mayaguana—where these businesses can operate.

A nightly curfew of 10pm to 5am remains in place.

Businesses and activities that are prohibited include: spas, bars, gyms or outdoor exercises groups, cinemas, casinos, discotheques, museums, libraries, historical societies, cultural and entertainments facilities along with events, cookouts, craft and straw market vendors and jet ski operations.

Social gatherings in a private residence or facility are prohibited except for specified home school programmes or weddings.

On Friday, the prime minister told reporters there would be a phased opening in the country once certain metrics were met.

“We are putting together a phased opening and that is being done not only by us but we have what you call a national COVID committee, which comprises of elements of the private sector, the chamber of commerce etcetera,” Dr Minnis told reporters on Friday at Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation.

“We’re asking them to look at metrics and therefore we know that once the COVID number is at a certain level then you can move to another phase. Once the hospitalisation is to a certain level you can move and therefore the bus drivers and everybody can just look at the phase, at the metric and they know what’s being advanced.”

However, when he addressed the nation yesterday, Dr Minnis did not make mention of which metrics were met that warranted his announcement to allow additional businesses to operate.

“I invite the residents of every Family Island to follow the specific orders, guidelines and restrictions in your communities,” the prime minister said during the televised address.

“I want to offer particular caution and encouragement for the residents of Grand Bahama, and especially New Providence, where the number of COVID-19 cases remain high.

“As we begin this gradual and phased reopening, I remind you to please follow the well-known health and life-saving measures, particularly wearing your masks, maintaining appropriate physical distance and staying at home when you do not need to be out.

“Do not let your guard down. We are still in a marathon fight against COVID-19. Let me say to you again: This is not a time for large parties, socials or group gatherings, which can further spread the virus, which is easy to catch.

“We are trying to reopen in a measured manner, allowing certain activities in accordance with specific guidelines, restrictions and health and safety protocols.”

Dr Minnis said the new orders were designed to ensure small businesses could open with appropriate health measures.

He again highlighted some measures implemented as part of the government’s COVID-19 response, while appealing for the effort of all to flatten the curve of cases.

“We have increased hospital capacity including for COVID patients; created a COVID-19 Enforcement Unit; increased testing capacity; improved the turnaround time for test results; and generally improved the analysis of health data.

“Of course, there is still more to be done in terms of our health response and we are doing so. Let me also assure you that the Royal Bahamas Police Force remains on high alert. We should all be vigilant in terms of safety and security during the phased re-opening of the economy.

“The public service, the uniformed branches and independent government agencies have been advised to ensure greater and strict adherence to health measures in the workplace. As I said last Monday: Our task now is to restore our confidence in ourselves by shutting down community spread and flattening the COVID-19 curve of transmissions and infections once again, over the next several weeks.”

He also expressed disappointment that Bahamian workers at The Pointe had not been wearing masks, while their Chinese counterparts were. He said he saw this when he drove by the construction site recently.

As it concerns education, the prime minister said Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd will hold a press conference today to give a comprehensive update on the upcoming school year.