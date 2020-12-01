Face To Face: Right Place, Right Time, Brings Elsada Rich Rewards

By FELICITY DARVILLE

Elsada Hield is on the road to becoming a millionaire - before the age of 30. A mixture of all the right ingredients came together to bring her to success - timing, sacrifice, dedication, perseverance, wit and tons of passion. While women in America were home because of the pandemic, many were focusing on things they neglected before - like self care. They were taking the time to do things like take proper care of their skin. This is where Elsada was in the right place at the right time - she was on social media with her Natural Glow skin care line.

Elsada’s popular Instagram page is known for having real life testimonials from her customers. They send her before and after photos of their skin, showing dramatic results. Once Americans started ordering her products, they referred family and friends to try and in just a few months, Elsada reached a million dollars in sales.

She decided to share her story with me so that she could serve as an inspiration to the many young people who are disillusioned and losing focus because of a crippled economy and lack of opportunities during the pandemic.

“I want them to know that if I can do it, they can do it,” she said.

“I made sure I had a good product. I made sure I had inventory. I connect personally with my customers, offering free skin consultations. I decided to show the real me on my Instagram page. Some people said it wasn’t a good idea, but in the end, people really related to it, because I showcased my personality. Some of my customers in America downloaded whatsapp just to be able to reach out to me for a consultation. Once they tried the products and they worked, others wanted them too. In January, before the pandemic, I was seeing about a thousand clients a month. During the pandemic, sales increased even more.”

Today as sales continue to increase and Elsada reaches a wider market, she says it’s “scary” but she is ready for the challenge.

“I had to keep going to the bank to change my expected monthly income,” she told me.

Now, she wants other Bahamians to know that they can achieve their goals in the same way: “Back in the day, we had to rely on in-person sales, sonour reach was limited. Today, we have the internet and the world is our marketplace.”

Elsada made her million without all of the professional presentation and marketing involved. She opened a PayPal account and an American bank account because her products were in demand. She is now taking the steps necessary to take her business to the next level.

In addition to her skin care line, Elsada is an aesthetician, well known for her successful laser techniques in removing hair, dark marks, tattoos and more.

When Elsada Hield was researching and testing natural products with her mother in the kitchen to find the solution for her acne-prone skin, she came up with a treatment that cleared up all her bumps and gave her a beautiful, natural glow.

People would come up to her and ask her what she was using on her skin Her acne scars had disappeared and she was sporting beautiful, smooth skin.

What started out as Elsada making products to help family and friends solve their skin problems turned into a full-fledged business.

Her Dark Spot Correcting Kit is wildly popular online. Men and women are touting it as a miracle formula which has cleared their skin when other top of the line products have failed to deliver, especially on darker skin.

That’s because Elsada puts love into her products. She wants everyone who uses them to be able to have the confidence she did when she was successful in clearing up her own skin.

“Our face is the main thing people recognize on us, Elsada said. “When our face looks great naturally, we feel good about ourselves. It boosts our confidence and gives us the courage to go out and face the world and conquer all of our goals. Everyone deserves that kind of confidence.”

When Natural Glow entered the US market, sales began to climb as more and more people began raving about the success of her products on their skin. Some saw results in as little as three days of use, reporting an even skin tone, faded marks, and skin that has been calmed from acne irritation.

Now, Elsada’s mission to help people feel good through her products will reach thousands more as her international fan base grows.

This humble island woman was born in Freeport, Grand Bahama to a mother of Haitian descent and a Bahamian father. She learned the value of hard work at an early age as one of six siblings. Today, Elseda is in a position to help her family through the products she spent countless hours and sleepless nights working on right in their kitchen.

She also wants Natural Glow to stand as a testament to the fact that young Bahamians can make it big on the world stage by believing in themselves and their dreams, and being consistent.

“I made a lot of sacrifices to make it here,” Elsada said.

“My business really took off to the next level through E-commerce – reaching new clients in the United States. I want young Bahamians to know that if I can do it, they can do it too.”

Her first big step in expanding her business was moving to Nassau, the capital. She didn’t know anyone and she was leaving the comfort of home and the success she experienced in Freeport. She was staying in a motel by herself with nothing more than passion and prayers that her business would be successful.

She says she heard the voice of God tell her to take a leap of faith and move to the capital, and it turned out to be the right choice for her business. Today, Elsada has two spa and laser hair removal centers - one in Freeport and one in Nassau. This beauty boss even had a new spa centre on the island of Abaco, but Hurricane Dorian left devastating damage on the island - Natural Glow included. Despite that, Elsada still found a way to give back and help some of the residents who had lost everything.

She rises above every challenge because she has found purpose in her calling. It’s the joy seen on the faces of her patrons as they look and feel their best is her inspiration to keep growing and expanding her business to meet even more skin care needs.

Elsada is a certified Aesthetician and she has trained around the world, including New York City, Paris and Dubai.

Her technical know-how and business savvy is backed by a strong appreciation for her culture and heritage. Her secret ingredients were developed with the knowledge handed down by generations of island women who appreciate the value of soft, glowing skin. Now, her dark spot correcting kit is one of her biggest sellers. US-based customers are already leaving reviews about Natural Glow.

“It was God who told me to expand my business into the United States,” she said.

“It is as scary for me as it was when I first moved to Nassau three years ago, but I am trusting in the process and I am confident that my products work”.

The US distribution company working with her orders more products as quickly as she fills them. Beauty experts are watching her and pinning her for an exponential rise in success with her Natural Glow line.

She commits herself to her clients by using only the best ingredients and proven techniques to deliver amazing results. For more information, visit her Instagram page @Elsadahield, or on Facebook.