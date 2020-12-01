Minnis Defends Trips To The Family Islands

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has defended his continued travel to the Family Islands in the face of criticism that it is not safe to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic and calls from the Official Opposition for there to be equal opportunity for inter-island travel.

Over the weekend, the Prime Minister and his wife visited Rum Cay and Cat Island where he assessed buildings and was also said to be relaxing.

On Friday, Dr Minnis was also in Exuma for the official opening of the Barraterre Dock and a tour of Bahamas Striping’s asphalt plant in George Town.

Earlier in November, Dr Minnis travelled to San Salvador and was photographed running on a beach there.

Critics of the Prime Minister have also contended that he should not be travelling at a time like this, when officials have urged residents to stay at home as much as possible to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Asked about criticism of his island-hopping in recent weeks, Dr Minnis said: “From I came into office I’ve been travelling through the Family Islands. That has never stopped so it’s just a continuation.

“When I came in, I promised the Family Islanders that I would visit them regularly and keep them abreast of what’s happening in The Bahamas, especially after budgets (and) after COVID they must be informed.”

Pressed further on whether continuing to do this was responsible, Dr Minnis quipped: “I had my test. We had our test. I know that’s what you want to ask, yes my wife had her test.”

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell raised the issue in a voice note to party supporters Monday morning. He questioned the Prime Minister’s travel, which he described as “campaigning” and claimed the PLP had been denied the same privilege.

“Most PLP branches are in the middle of the candidate process, some are quite close to the end and they’re making their recommendations as to who will be the standard bearers for the party in the next general election,” Mr Mitchell said.

“We continue to be hampered in our ability to travel up and down the country to campaign and organise during this period.

“Now we’re not seeking any special favours, but equality of treatment.”

He continued: “So here’s the example: the Prime Minister and his wife are travelling with two private citizens, a business friend of the Prime Minister (and) his wife together and they were in Exuma, Cat Island and Rum Cay this weekend.

“It is curious that the visits were part official but also said to be relaxation and the Prime Minister chose to do so in PLP constituencies. This is campaigning, no more or less.”

Mr Mitchell went on to question the basis for which private citizens are allowed to travel domestically with the Prime Minister.

“The question is on what legal basis are the private citizens travelling with the Prime Minister.

“We ask for equality of treatment. The PLP was told only parliamentarians could be given the special permission required, so I guess all is not fair in love and war.

“But we are fighting the battle and we will win,” Mr Mitchell said.