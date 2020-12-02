Gb Power Moves To Bahamian-Led Team

Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) yesterday said it is transitioning to a fully Bahamian-led operation after its top executive was given a regional role by the Canadian owner.

Nikita Mullings was appointed chief operating officer with effect from yesterday after GB Power's 100 percent shareholder, Emera, named Dave McGregor, its former top executive, as president and chief operating officer of its Caribbean operation where he will retain oversight responsibilities for the Bahamian asset.

A Grand Bahama native, Ms Mullings will oversee all areas of operations and administration. “Since joining GB Power in 2014, Nikita has been an invaluable part of the team,” said Mr McGregor, now head of Emera Caribbean (ECI).

“Among her responsibilities has been storm lead, with accountability for our emergency storm response plan, including leading restoration following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Now, as chief operating officer, Nikita will oversee operation-wide leadership with responsibility for strategy; department development and oversight; team and culture building; and core operational functions and reporting. With her commitment to safety and operational excellence, Nikita is more than prepared for this challenging role.”

GB Power has also named Toni Seymour as its vice-president of operations, while Domonique Pinder will become vice-president of administration, reporting to the new chief operating officer.

A Long Island native, Ms Seymour has overseen day-to-day maintenance, planning and operations at the energy plant since joining GB Power in 2018. Prior to that, she held increasingly senior leadership and technical roles at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Ms Seymour adds customer operations to her new portfolio as vice-president of operations in a move designed to create better efficiency, communication and planning between the generation and transmission and distribution of energy to customers.

Ms Pinder, meanwhile, maintains her current responsibilities including legal, compliance and regulatory affairs, and assumes accountability for customer solutions as vice-president of administration. Her nine years in progressively senior roles in the customer service division will help develop and implement innovative solutions to address customers’ needs and increase transparency.

“The appointments of Toni and Domonique round out a skilled, agile and committed senior team that will guide the organisation to continually improve reliability and service to customers,” added Mr McGregor.

“Advancements from within make way for opportunities for more Grand Bahama Power employees while streamlining and strengthening the team, and allowing for clearer succession planning. There is a very bright and exciting future ahead for GB Power and the island of Grand Bahama.”