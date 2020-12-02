Police Hunting Suspect After Car Chase

Police in Grand Bahama are searching for a suspect who led them on a car chase.

Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, officers of the Mobile Unit were alerted to a suspicious vehicle, a gold Chevy, in the area of East Sunrise Highway and suspected that the lone male driver was in possession of a firearm.

The driver upon seeing officers accelerated his speed along East Sunrise Highway, prompting police to pursue. The vehicle then spun around in the midst of traffic and sped off in the opposite direction in the opposite lane. Officers gave chase to the area of Seahorse Road where the male suspect stopped the vehicle and ran into nearby bushes.

Police are in search of the suspect who they have identified.

Photos: Derek Carroll