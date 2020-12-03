Family Want Justice After Man Shot Dead Off Kemp Road

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a man who was shot dead off Kemp Road on Thursday afternoon say they want justice for their loved one’s killing.

Alfred Bastian Jr, aka “Halfman”, 33, became the country’s latest murder victim after he was fatally wounded during a shooting incident outside a home in Cooper’s Terrace.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, police press liaison officer ASP Audley Peters said sometime around noon, police responded to gunshots in the Cooper’s Terrace area by way of the Shot Spotter alert system.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a home where they found the body of a man lying face down in a yard, with gunshot injuries to the body.

Paramedics were called but pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information is that a group of persons were gathered in front of the residence when a small vehicle approached them,” ASP Peters added.

“Four males exited the vehicle armed with firearms. These males then discharged the weapons in the direction of the persons and one of the males they struck succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

ASP Peters could not say whether the victim was known to the police nor confirm whether any other individuals had been shot during Thursday's incident.

However, he said officials were confident that all details surrounding the country’s latest homicide would soon be gathered.

“At the moment, the senior investigator has sent some of his officers to gather information at another site and we are very confident that this matter will be brought to a closure,” he said.

While the victim’s identity was not released to police, relatives identified him as Alfred Bastian, Jr.

He was described as a nice person who was helpful to everyone in the community.

"One thing I could say about him is if he have a dollar, you could get 50 cent out of that. Every Christmas, he made sure all his little nieces and nephews them get their little gifts every Christmas,” his aunt Melzore Bowe said.

Her comments were echoed by Alfred’s father, Mr Bastian, who was visibly distraught when speaking with reporters at the scene.

“He could do anything what you want him to do,” he said. “The last time I see him he come out and bathe off and do everything and later on when I heard, it was a crash… that’s all I know.”

Asked if his son had children, he replied: “Yes, he mussy have, I stop counting.”

Relatives said Alfred’s death has dealt a tough blow to the family and they want justice.

“When I heard about it, I was coming from work and I fall out because they bring me home and all and that was my good nephew,” his aunt said. “He don’t get in trouble with nobody. He don’t do anyone wrong. He loved to help people but I don’t know who shoot it but whoever do it, I hope God be with them.”

Alfred’s murder comes a week after a man was shot dead and a woman left in hospital during a shooting incident in Hepburn Alley.

Asked whether police are following any significant leads into Thursday’s incident, ASP Peters replied: “At the moment, the senior investigator has sent some of his officers to gather information at another site and we are very confident that this matter will be brought to a closure.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit on 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.