Freeport Revival Body Moving On 'Action Plan'

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) appointed committee says it plans to use feedback from 3,162 responses to create an "action plan" for the revival of Freeport's moribund economy.

Launched by the GBPA, the Revitalisation and Economic Expansion of Freeport (REEF) Committee said the 24-day consultation exercise involving local businesses and people had set out "key priorities" to be addressed.

“The robustness of responses to REEF’s consultation exercise, combined with the broad representation of the REEF committee itself, has resulted in actionable, relevant and impactful content that we can really work with,” said Robert Adams, consultant attorney at Delaney Partners and REEF Committee lead. “The results are a reflection of what the people of Grand Bahama care about, are concerned about, and want to see progress on.”

The major issues identified in the consultation were support for diversifying the economy away from over-dependence on tourism, "and providing enhanced opportunities for investment in agriculture, maritime and logistics, light industry, healthcare and education sectors".

There was also a "need for measures to protect Freeport from storm surge, flooding and other impacts of hurricanes", as well as the creation of "world-class healthcare facilities to address local needs and, in part, support medical tourism".

Business funding, training and mentoring, and protection from "unfair competition" provided by foreign-owned entities, and the creation of "significant new entrepreneurial and better-quality employment opportunities" were also major issues to be addressed.

Support for the ‘blue economy’, "which refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem", was also cited by many respondents as was the need to extend the city's real property tax and other exemptions, and waiving work permit requirements for expatriates visiting Freeport for business.

“The thoughtful, invaluable input received from a broad spectrum of Freeport’s residents and business owners has provided the committee with a true representation of Grand Bahamians’ perspectives,” said Sarah St. George, GBPA’s acting chairman.

“Over the past several weeks, members of the REEF Committee have met with the Government to discuss proposed amendments to environmental regulation and enhancements to the investment policy to enable ease of doing business, among other topics. The recommendations from the public are complementary to the Government’s priorities, so we know there is significant support behind these pivotal goals.”

The 24-member REEF Committee now includes representation from the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) in addition to a broad range of Freeport’s business leaders.

“Critical next steps for REEF are to review and discuss the results of the public consultation exercise in detail, and draft action plans that will move us toward our goal of a stable, sustainable and financially robust island,” added Lawrence Palmer, the Chamber's second vice-president.

“As we progress, we will continue to keep the public informed. Our avenues for feedback remain open, and all input from residents is given due consideration.”