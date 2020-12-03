New Operating Theatre For Rand

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

A new fully-equipped modular operating theatre donated to the Rand Memorial Hospital by Direct Relief (DR) was officially turned over to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.



During an official ribbon-cutting and blessing, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson said the donation has greatly assisted the Rand in providing “a safe and sterile environment for surgeries to be performed” post Dorian.

“We are grateful to DR for the donation of the operating theatre container; it was needed and timely,” said Mr Thompson, who spoke on behalf of Minister of Health Renward Wells. Also present was Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction Iram Lewis.

Canon Norman Lightbourne performed the blessing.

The Urgent Care Operating Theatre was installed adjacent to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department on August 19, and came equipped with all the equipment required to perform general surgeries.

Todate, some 81 cases were performed there between August to October, according to Minister Thompson.



“It is now a permanent fixture and once the main operating theatres are certified, we would have five public health operating theatres on GB,” he said.

“We are pleased to be able to bless this theatre and commend DR for their gracious service to our community; we thank DR for their gift to The Bahamas,” the minister said.

Robert Sweeting, of DR, said they are happy to provide support to the public health care system in The Bahamas.



“We are very honored to formally present this turnkey operating theatre to the RMH. It’s been getting a lot of use which we are glad to see,” he said.

Mr Sweeting said Direct Relief continues to offer support to McLean’s Town Clinic, High Rock Clinic, and healthcare in the Abacos. DR is a non-profit organisation with mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources where needed.

Minister Thompson stated that other projects at the Rand have progressed and are already operational, including the kitchen, cafeteria, and Medical Surgical Ward Three, also known as the new COVID-19 Unit are completed.

The COVID Unit, he said, provides seven additional beds to help in the fight against COVID.

Mr Thompson also indicated that the main hospital’s four operating theatres – some of the most advanced in the region - are also completed and awaits certification and equipment for occupancy.

“Contractors are working to complete the newly renovated Pharmacy, Pediatric Unit, Surgical Medical Unit, ICU, and the lobby, which should be ready soon.”

He noted that commencement of expansion and renovation of the morgue will begin and allow for more storage space and a bigger viewing area for the public.

Expansion is also well underway at the Cancer Association Building, which is also being used to care for COVID-19 patients.

Mr Thompson said the hospital ongoing process toward restoration and rebuilding continues in Grand Bahama.

“We are making our way steadily to full restoration,” he assured.





He commended staff at the RMH. “They are our local heroes who are fighting on the frontline of the pandemic for the better part of this year, all the while working to rebuilding their facility.

“I wish to highlight and salute every nurse, every doctor, every technician, every member of the staff at the hospital, security, and administration; it has been a challenging time for you especially.

“You had to deal with having your place of work destroyed by the storm, and then having added pressure and risks of dealing with COVID-19, all while being called on to serve with excellence in life and death situations. The island salute’s you.” Mr Thompson said.

Catherine Weech, managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority, said Direct Relief has been a “blessing” to the public health care system in the Bahamas.

“We are grateful to have forged a relationship with DR over the last 18months. We been the recipient of many gifts through their organisation,” she said.

“We thank you for seeing our needs at a time when we were truly distressed having to deal with Hurricane Dorian, the worst hurricane I have been able to witness in my entire lifetime. It destroyed the essence of what we know to be a health care system in GB where over the many years it provided health care to numerous citizens and visitors.”

“As managing director of PHA, I continue to ensure we provide the same level of commitment and service to ensuring the ongoing development of what I believe is necessary in terms of having a major second hospital, a primary care facility in GB,” she said.

Ms Weech said that they look forward to continued relationship with DR, which also provided support to the Abacos, and donating equipment and supplies to Nassau. “The PMH benefitted from many beds that came at a time when we desperately need it, and for that, I say thank you,” she said.