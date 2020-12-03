Patricia Minnis Visits Centre For Girls

AS part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (International day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) Patricia Minnis made a special visit to the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls on Tuesday.

Representing the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs Minnis gave the young ladies an inspiring pep talk during her one-hour visit, reassuring them that they can be whatever they want to be.

She also encouraged the girls to believe in themselves, remain focused and strive to reach their goals. Mrs Minnis was accompanied by staff of the Office of the Spouse including Dr Ann Higgins, special projects manager, and Mavis Vanderpool, office administrator.

Also joining Mrs Minnis were Kim Moultrie, wife of the Halson Moultrie, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Natasha Rahming, wife of Reuben Rahming, High Commissioner to CARICOM and Kathryn Campbell, wife of the Frankie Campbell, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development.

Other officials and stakeholders were also present.

Mrs Minnis presented the girls with care packages which included hygiene kits.

In return, the residents serenaded the audience with musical tributes and a liturgical performance.

In recognition of International Men’s Day, observed on November 19, the Office of the Spouse, in partnership with the International Men’s Day Organisation, also presented care packages to Programme SURE and the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

The 16 Days of Activism run from November 25 to December 10.