Activists To Bpc Chief: Go Back To England

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Environmental activists yesterday urged the Bahamas Petroleum Company’s (BCP) chief executive to “shut his mouth and return to England" after trying to discredit the petition against his firm's activities.

Save the Bays chairman, Joseph Darville, issued that call to Simon Potter after BPC alleged that only 20 percent of the 50,000 signatories to the Our Islands, Our Future coalition, petition opposing its plans to explore for oil in this nation's waters are Bahamian.

"The fact is that we are honourable citizens that work in our environment, including 15 environmental groups from around this country, and we are the ones that are conscientious, educated and wise enough - and have the knowingness - to advise on our environment," Mr Darville said.

"There is a groundswell arising against oil drilling in The Bahamas from a foreign company. We have heard very little from our government in this regard. We have heard a lot from BPC, and they have insulted us to an extreme degree.........

"That type of disrespect should be something that is objected to by our government. Our leaders in this country should not allow the people to be treated like cattle, and they are using our leaders to perpetuate this demeaning behaviour and lack of regard for our people.”

Mr Darville's remarks represent the latest salvo in an intensifying media battle between BPC and environmental activists, which has gained momentum after the Our Islands, Our Future coalition served notice of its intention to initiate legal action to block the company's exploratory drilling plans just prior to the December 15 start date.

The 750-foot Stena IceMAX drill ship is presently sailing from the Canary Islands en route to Grand Bahama ahead of drilling BPC's first exploratory well, called Perseverance One, in waters some 90 miles west of Andros.

Sam Duncombe, reEarth's president, responded to BPC's assertion that just 20 percent of petition signatories are Bahamian by asking how many local investors are among its shareholders.

She added: “We live in a global community, many of whom actually care about more than money. BPC profits over people, over the planet. This is no time for the antiquated oil industry to rear its ugly head. We are facing serious consequences regarding climate change and sea level rise.”

Mr Darville, meanwhile, praised two MPs for speaking out against oil exploration in Bahamian waters. Pakeisha Parker suggested that a referendum be held on the issue, while former Cabinet minister, Brent Symonette, also stated his opposition.

"We are still holding fast to what the minister of the environment, Romauld Ferreira, said months back that there will be no oil drilling in The Bahamas under the Free National Movement government. We hope that they stop, review and cancel this arrangement because it is not if, but a matter of when, a catastrophic event occurs with oil drilling," Mr Darville said.

"We have so much support from around the world against BPC and their oil drilling plans."

Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, executive director of the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF), added: “The numbers of signatories on the petition on change.org has passed 50,000 and is rapidly increasing every day.

“The petition gives a voice to people from around The Bahamas and around the world. Bahamians throughout the country are concerned because of direct threat to livelihoods, especially in tourism and fisheries, and because oil drilling undermines the very future of our low-lying islands.

“Visitors from around the world are concerned that the pristine waters and beaches that resulted in over 7m visitor arrivals last year will be contaminated. People in Florida are concerned because ocean pollution doesn't know international boundaries, and that pollution from The Bahamas could end up contaminating their beaches and reefs.”