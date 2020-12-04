Chief Justice Among Speakers At Ciarb Webinar

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The CIArb Bahamas will be hosting a free Zoom webinar featuring a number of key speakers including Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree QC and Elsworth Johnson, Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration.

The Future of (ADR) Alternative Dispute Resolution and The New Normal is theme of the webinar, which will take place on Saturday, December 5, from 10am through 12 noon.

Rengin Johnson, retired Magistrate of Grand Bahama, will be the moderator. ExCom Members and panel speakers include Mr Michael Diggiss, ExCom Chairman; Retired Justice Rubie Nottage, Caryl Lashley, Kenia Nottage, Theominique Nottage, and Charisse Brown.



Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance for the event meeting. https://us)2we.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZudOyrqjwoHdRxa0laoiT2QZOMICSa7osN

The Zoom ID 823 3534 7270; Passcode ADR.