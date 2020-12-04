Significant Decline In Gb Hiv/Aids Infection/Transmission Rate

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Grand Bahama has recorded eight new HIV/AIDS cases to date for 2020, showing a significant decline in the infection/transmission rate.

Dr Shailesh Hegde, the registrar of the Disease Surveillance Unit at Grand Bahama Health Services, reported that they had seen a reduction in the number of new HIV cases since 2015.

“The HIV prevalence rate has been going down over the years, and the number of new cases is also going down; we are doing well (in GB),” he said.

In 2015, Grand Bahama had recorded 51 new cases;15 new cases in 2016; 30 cases in 2017; 32 in 2018; and 11 in 2019.

In terms of mother to child transmission, Dr Hegde reported that there have not been any new cases in GB since 2012 when there was one case.

“So, number-wise, we are doing well,” he said. Usually, the number of cases is more among men just marginally.”

Dr Hegde indicated that data shows that most cases of HIV/AIDS are occurring among persons from age 15 to 49 years.

World AIDS Day is observed December 1. The Bahamas recorded its first cases in 1985. The country's national infection rate has been decreasing over the last 35 years. And, last year, the Bahamas recorded 125 cases, showing a significant decrease in HIV/AIDS infections.

Dr Hegde believes the reduction in infections could be a result of positive persons taking their medication properly, and lessening the chances of spreading it to their partners.

Additionally, he stated that the stigma of HIV is also gradually reducing.

“We are seeing more people coming for testing over the years, and we also had campaigns with rapid testing that has contributed to identifying persons who are positive early and identifying the contacts, minimising transmission,” he explained.

“So, that and all the work over the years, I believe the numbers are going down.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not much has been planned in terms of activities to commemorate World AIDS Day.

“This year, we are busy with COVID-related activities,” admitted Dr Hegde.

He noted that the clinics are open, and HIV/AIDS patients are being seen; testing, health education, and contact tracing programmes are continuing.

Dr Hegde said that COVID-19 poses no greater risk for AIDS patients than a normal person. “I don’t see they are more affected than any other persons as long they wear the mask and practice social distancing protocols.

In addition to greater awareness worldwide, the physician stated that people know the disease can be treated and they can live a normal life. The disease, he said, is now being looked at as a chronic disease that can be controlled with medication.

Dr Hegde indicated that new treatments have fewer side effects and most of the medication is taken once a day.

“It has become more like a chronic disease like high blood pressure or diabetes. So, HIV is being seen as a chronic disease. It can be controlled, even though there is no cure.

“Persons can have undetected viral load, which means less than 20 viruses in blood, and so the chance of infecting others is less once they take their medication properly.”

He noted that persons with HIV/AIDS should eat a well-balanced diet and avoid fast food, raw uncooked meats and eggs, and unpasteurised milk. He said they should exercise regularly, which helps with depression.