So Many In Need: Food Parcels Giveaway Swamped As Desperate Queue From Dawn For Aid

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THOUSANDS travelled to the Thomas A Robinson Stadium to collect a box of food and supplies at Island Luck’s IL Cares food drive yesterday, blocking roads for miles in every direction in a bracing showcase of the scale of need in the country.
The give-away was supposed to start at noon but kicked off at 8.30am instead because lines of cars began crowding the streets as early as 5.15am.
Brian Huylar, the company’s senior facilities manager, said he didn’t know the depth of need in the country until he saw how many people showed up for items.
“I want to think that people are just stocking up,” he said. “I would hate to think that so many people just need food. It speaks volumes, what we saw today.”
Mr Huylar said between 3,000 and 4,000 boxes were distributed. By noon all the boxes were gone, yet a stream of cars continued arriving at the stadium up to 3pm, with many people disappointed that they missed out on the donation after waiting hours in their cars.
“We had a full turnout, more than we anticipated,” Mr Huyler said. “We were supposed to start at 12ish. However, at quarter to five this morning we had lines to the street on Thompson Boulevard wrapping around and I think the police made the call (for us to start) so we could get the people off the street. We had to reroute everything in here so we could get them off the street.”
A typical box contained sugar, cream, sardines, cornflakes, grits, hand sanitizers and face masks. IL Cares will host another food drive during the next two Thursdays.
“People were very receptive,” Mr Huyler said. “They were very grateful, smiles were on their faces, people wanted more. I’ve seen cars circle around and come back another time. We turned no one away. We just required that they get one box at a time.”
Some of the people who showed up expecting the event to kick off at noon told The Tribune they were disappointed that they got nothing after waiting, in some cases, for more than two hours.
Anthony Mackey, 43, said he has five children and three grandchildren to take care of but has worked part-time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I been in the line for a half an hour or more, I had to come around because Bacardi Road line look way longer than this (sic),” he said. “Things are so slow sometimes that it’s rare I get called to come into work and it’s hard for me with the little funds that I have saved up, they’re taking a beating and you got to have something because you have kids and anything is liable to happen and you need to have money for certain situation.
“I can’t be depleting my funds. I have nothing left for myself to take care of my emergency medical funds,” he said.
Darren Basden, 53, said he wished he followed his instinct to come out earlier.
“I did hear that stuff was running out,” he said, “and I say time I reach there ain’ gon’ be none left and that’s just what happened. I should’ve come this morning.”
After being told the event had ended, one man said he was disappointed in the government, not Island Luck.
“I ain’ worrying about no web shops,” he said, “they’re doing the best they could.”
He said he was in traffic from 9.15am. He left the stadium area around 1pm empty-handed.
Fifty-eight-year-old Delorese Major said she was in need even before the pandemic. She said taking care of her 87-year-old grandmother is demanding.
“I’m working, but what I’m making isn’t enough,” she said. “This my first time ever picking up food or anything like this.”
The government launched its own food assistance programme, which has partnered with local NGOs, earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase one of the government’s emergency initiative ended on October 31 while phase two—which has a tightened focus on the “most vulnerable”— is underway and is expected to end at the end of this month.
More than 55,000 households across the country registered for assistance in phase one.
During the first phase, June through September, a combined $18.82m was spent on the programme with the government bearing 85 percent of the cost and task force NGOs contributing the remainder.
In November, $10m was allocated for the second phase of the National Food Distribution Task Force programme.
Comments
Porcupine 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
This is an indication of the state of the world, not just here in The Bahamas. The working class of the US and other countries are just as bad off. We must realize that this will continue until we get a new set of visionary leaders. Not one politician today fits the bill. In ignoring the poor of our country we are showing our true selves. Since the political class shares none of these burdens and hardships themselves, we can look for their help when hell freezes over. We can blame our politicians, yet it does boil down to the silly loyalty to FNM or PLP that allows this to happen. Seems the goal of dumbing down the population has been working most everywhere.
KapunkleUp 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Glad someone else feels like I do. Seems like the younger generations have been getting dumber and dumber. Must be something in the water...
JokeyJack 28 minutes ago
In some cases it is silly loyalty - yes - but in MANY cases it is loyalty because you need a job or need to keep your job. Lots of people get/keep jobs due to the "kindness" of their MP. People also see the number on their voting ballots and so are not stupid and know that their votes can be tracked to see who they voted for. Nobody who has a job from the "graces" of one Party is going to risk standing in a food line by voting for another Party.
tribanon 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Yep, very long lines of late model vehicles guzzling lots of costly gasoline as they very slowly make their way to the free food pick zone. And just think, many of those late model vehicles were purchased with the proceeds of loans from the likes of Commonwealth Bank. Can't help but wonder how many of those same vehicles have a current registration sticker and unexpired insurance certificate. The police force could have had a windfall session writing tickets and other citations for the drivers/owners of many of the vehicles waiting in line at this event. Yessiree, I see an awful lot of writing on the wall here. This is only the start of many much more dismal things that will surely come if Minnis is allowed to remain as PM a/k/a our most incompetent authority.
JokeyJack 26 minutes ago
You really think any police officer wants his/her picture on Facebook, seen ticketing a starving person seeking food?
joeblow 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
... and how many will see their role in being reduced to beggary in a country with so many opportunities? Will people begin to save, develop a work ethic, have fewer children and plan for the future instead of living hand to mouth while waiting for someone to save them from the realities of life with political promises? Time will tell!
JokeyJack 21 minutes ago
Save out of what money? These people have no food man. Your points are accurate, just not well timed. You also talking about the majority in the country working minimum wage jobs. By the time you buy some corned beef and grits, pay your bus fare, by laundry soap and put quarters in the laundry machines, what you think you got left? Companies know people ain't got no choice so they don't mind paying minimum wage job. You either accept minimum or accept zero. A certain former well known company at the FPO Harbour used to be a high ranking well paying source of good jobs. Now they pay with butt kick, and a weekly changing day of work schedule so that you can't even hold down a second job - cause you cant tell your second boss that you are free on Wednesdays (for example).
Those who think we have been freed from slavery really need a wake up call. Yet, every year on July 10th I see dancing in the streets. The slaves seem to be very happy.
TalRussell 25 minutes ago
So sad when the makeup the posts comrades hereon this Tribune page think it's okay to turn whatever frustrations they're personally experiencing into a rage against those thosuands queuing up for hours in advance hoping for little helping the hand-up of few groceries items.
Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote, or a slow twice is not a positive sign during times much hurtin when the two talkie radio show's hosts thought it would be smart if the two lead the insensitivity charge against the colony's most venerable. Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote, a slow twice for not?
JokeyJack 16 minutes ago
I just did the quick once shake, Tal.
JokeyJack 17 minutes ago
"“We had a full turnout, more than we anticipated,” Mr Huyler said. “We were supposed to start at 12ish. However, at quarter to five this morning we had lines to the street on Thompson Boulevard wrapping around and I think the police made the call (for us to start) so we could get the people off the street. We had to reroute everything in here so we could get them off the street.”"
As is the normal in the Bahamas - a government cover-up in action. WHY get the people off the street? Were they afraid news helicopters from Miami news stations would show up? Probably. Don't want potential tourists to think they might be visiting Ethiopia.
We are a poor 4th world nation. It does no good to hide that fact. You can only solve a problem when you admit you have. Check out any 12 step program like AA.
Also, I wonder if the volunteers in these NGOs are still paying the $300 work permit. You think any more people coming to help us if they have to pay $300 for the privilege? Now the power lines have to be paid for in Abaco by us, when a company from Calif was coming to fix them for free. Wow. No word to describe that kind of thinking.
