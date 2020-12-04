So Many In Need: Food Parcels Giveaway Swamped As Desperate Queue From Dawn For Aid

By RASHAD ROLLE

THOUSANDS travelled to the Thomas A Robinson Stadium to collect a box of food and supplies at Island Luck’s IL Cares food drive yesterday, blocking roads for miles in every direction in a bracing showcase of the scale of need in the country.

The give-away was supposed to start at noon but kicked off at 8.30am instead because lines of cars began crowding the streets as early as 5.15am.

Brian Huylar, the company’s senior facilities manager, said he didn’t know the depth of need in the country until he saw how many people showed up for items.

“I want to think that people are just stocking up,” he said. “I would hate to think that so many people just need food. It speaks volumes, what we saw today.”

Mr Huylar said between 3,000 and 4,000 boxes were distributed. By noon all the boxes were gone, yet a stream of cars continued arriving at the stadium up to 3pm, with many people disappointed that they missed out on the donation after waiting hours in their cars.

“We had a full turnout, more than we anticipated,” Mr Huyler said. “We were supposed to start at 12ish. However, at quarter to five this morning we had lines to the street on Thompson Boulevard wrapping around and I think the police made the call (for us to start) so we could get the people off the street. We had to reroute everything in here so we could get them off the street.”

A typical box contained sugar, cream, sardines, cornflakes, grits, hand sanitizers and face masks. IL Cares will host another food drive during the next two Thursdays.

“People were very receptive,” Mr Huyler said. “They were very grateful, smiles were on their faces, people wanted more. I’ve seen cars circle around and come back another time. We turned no one away. We just required that they get one box at a time.”

Some of the people who showed up expecting the event to kick off at noon told The Tribune they were disappointed that they got nothing after waiting, in some cases, for more than two hours.

Anthony Mackey, 43, said he has five children and three grandchildren to take care of but has worked part-time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I been in the line for a half an hour or more, I had to come around because Bacardi Road line look way longer than this (sic),” he said. “Things are so slow sometimes that it’s rare I get called to come into work and it’s hard for me with the little funds that I have saved up, they’re taking a beating and you got to have something because you have kids and anything is liable to happen and you need to have money for certain situation.

“I can’t be depleting my funds. I have nothing left for myself to take care of my emergency medical funds,” he said.

Darren Basden, 53, said he wished he followed his instinct to come out earlier.

“I did hear that stuff was running out,” he said, “and I say time I reach there ain’ gon’ be none left and that’s just what happened. I should’ve come this morning.”

After being told the event had ended, one man said he was disappointed in the government, not Island Luck.

“I ain’ worrying about no web shops,” he said, “they’re doing the best they could.”

He said he was in traffic from 9.15am. He left the stadium area around 1pm empty-handed.

Fifty-eight-year-old Delorese Major said she was in need even before the pandemic. She said taking care of her 87-year-old grandmother is demanding.

“I’m working, but what I’m making isn’t enough,” she said. “This my first time ever picking up food or anything like this.”

The government launched its own food assistance programme, which has partnered with local NGOs, earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase one of the government’s emergency initiative ended on October 31 while phase two—which has a tightened focus on the “most vulnerable”— is underway and is expected to end at the end of this month.

More than 55,000 households across the country registered for assistance in phase one.

During the first phase, June through September, a combined $18.82m was spent on the programme with the government bearing 85 percent of the cost and task force NGOs contributing the remainder.

In November, $10m was allocated for the second phase of the National Food Distribution Task Force programme.