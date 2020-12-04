Man Shot By Police After High Speed Chase

Video Police involved shooting

A suspect is in hospital after being shot by police following a high speed chase on Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, officers from the COVID-19 enforcement unit in the Gladstone Road and Carmichael Road area saw the occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other.

The occupants of one of the vehicles then fired at the officers which sparked a chase before the suspects evaded the police.

Other units were alerted and, in the St Vincent Road area, another police patrol saw a car – a black Honda Fit – matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects fired at that patrolling unit leading to another chase which ended when the Honda crashed into a pole.

One of the suspects brandished a firearm while attempting to exit the vehicle and officers fired at him. The man was injured and taken to Princess Margaret Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No police officers were injured, but a police vehicle was damaged by gunfire.