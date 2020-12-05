Man Shot Dead On East Street

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

East Street shooting 1

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on East Street on Friday night.

At around 9.35pm, officers received reports of a shooting at a business south of Soldier Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they met a large gathering outside the business and were directed to the body of the man on the ground.

Emergency Medical Services were called and they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to reports, two armed men had got out of a white vehicle and fired in the direction of the crowd, hitting the victim.

Police will await the identification of the next of kin to verify the victim’s identity.

This latest killing came hours after a woman was murdered in the Carmichael Road area.